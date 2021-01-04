District 16-3A Hoops: Troup hoops teams lose to Jefferson

Basketball squads from Jefferson High School won both of the varsity contests versus Troup on Saturday.
The Tigers (9-6. 0-2) played hard, but came up just short on the scoreboard, losing 37-29, at Tiger Gymnasium.
Jefferson moved to 7-0. 2-0 with the victory.
At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday Troup will travel to West Rusk where the Maroon and White will be looking to get back on the winning track.
The Lady Tigers suffered a 64-41 road loss to the Lady Bulldogs.
Troup got off to a slow start offensively, which opened the door for Jefferson to take a 34-17 lead at halftime.
Jessie Minnix and Maddy Griffin both ended up in double figures for the Lady Tigers, scoring 15 and 11 points, respectively.
Karsyn Williamson knocked in seven, Ashja Franklin added three and Tara Wells scored two.
The Lady Tigers (3-13, 0-4) will host West Rusk on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.