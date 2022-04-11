District 16-5A Junior Varsity Tennis Championships

District 16-5A JV Tennis Results 2022
Boys singles
Jesus Salas
1st round – defeated Tyler – 8-1
2nd round – lost to Tyler – 0-8
Joe Bentoski
1st round – lost to Huntsville – 8-9
Zak Anderson
1st round – lost to Tyler – 1-8
Jadon Scruggs
1st round – lost to Whitehouse – 0-8
Girls doubles
Diana Cornejo/Rachel Dye
1st round – defeated Tyler – 8-1
2nd round – lost to Huntsville – 5-8
Boys doubles
Jose Mesa/Adrian Hernandez – 4th place
1st round – defeated Lufkin – 8-6
2nd round – defeated Whitehouse – 8-2
Semis – lost to Tyler – 0-8
3rd place – lost to Tyler – 7-9
Ethan Mathis/Vedrel Ybarra
1st round – defeated Huntsville – 8-0
2nd round – lost to Tyler – 2-8
Danny Ramirez/Dylan Dosser
1st round – defeated Whitehouse – 8-1
2nd round – lost to Tyler – 5-8
Brayden Murphy/Tomas Gloger
1st round – defeated Tyler – 8-4
2nd round – lost to Whitehouse – 2-8
Mixed doubles
Mayte Otero/Felipe Ortega – 3rd place
1st round – defeated Tyler – 9-7
2nd round – defeated Whitehouse – 8-3
Semis – lost to Tyler – 3-8
3rd place – defeated Jacksonville – 8-3
Matty Byrd/Diesel Thiel – 4th place
1st round – defeated Tyler – 8-5
2nd round – defeated Huntsville – 8-0
Semis – lost to Whitehouse – 4-8
3rd place – lost to Jacksonville – 3-8
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.