District 16-5A Junior Varsity Tennis Championships

2022 Jacksonville High JV Tennis Team

 Source - Tribe Tennis Facebook

District 16-5A JV Tennis Results 2022

Boys singles

Jesus Salas

1st round – defeated Tyler – 8-1

2nd round – lost to Tyler – 0-8

Joe Bentoski

1st round – lost to Huntsville – 8-9

Zak Anderson

1st round – lost to Tyler – 1-8

Jadon Scruggs

1st round – lost to Whitehouse – 0-8

Girls doubles

Diana Cornejo/Rachel Dye

1st round – defeated Tyler – 8-1

2nd round – lost to Huntsville – 5-8

Boys doubles

Jose Mesa/Adrian Hernandez – 4th place

1st round – defeated Lufkin – 8-6

2nd round – defeated Whitehouse – 8-2

Semis – lost to Tyler – 0-8

3rd place – lost to Tyler – 7-9

Ethan Mathis/Vedrel Ybarra

1st round – defeated Huntsville – 8-0

2nd round – lost to Tyler – 2-8

Danny Ramirez/Dylan Dosser

1st round – defeated Whitehouse – 8-1

2nd round – lost to Tyler – 5-8

Brayden Murphy/Tomas Gloger

1st round – defeated Tyler – 8-4

2nd round – lost to Whitehouse – 2-8

Mixed doubles

Mayte Otero/Felipe Ortega – 3rd place

1st round – defeated Tyler – 9-7

2nd round – defeated Whitehouse – 8-3

Semis – lost to Tyler – 3-8

3rd place – defeated Jacksonville – 8-3

Matty Byrd/Diesel Thiel – 4th place

1st round – defeated Tyler – 8-5

2nd round – defeated Huntsville – 8-0

Semis – lost to Whitehouse – 4-8

3rd place – lost to Jacksonville – 3-8

