District 16-5A Track Championships: White qualifies for regionals in 3 events on Day 1

WHITEHOUSE — The opening day of the District 16-5A Track and Field Championships, which took place on Monday at Whitehouse Wildcat Stadium, saw several student athletes form Jacksonville High School punch their respective tickets to the upcoming regional meet.
Jazmyne White was the star-of-the-day for Jacksonville. White qualified in triple jump, long jump and in the 100 Meter Dash.
In Triple Jump, White's leap of 37'-5.25” netted her a first place finish.
She came in second place in Long Jump (17'-4.25”) and in the 100 Meter Dash (13.06).
Jacksonville's other gold medal finish came in boy's Shot Put where Aidan Gay had a winning throw of 52'-3.5”. Gay won the event by nearly four inches.
Jacksonville will also be represented at regionals — April 29-30, UTA Maverick Stadium, Arlington — by Marco Hernandez (2. 3200 Meter Run, 10:22) and Keavia Brown who came in second place in girls High Jump. Brown cleared 4'-10”.
Emily Martinez' third place finish in the 3200 Meters (12:39) and Keymontreun Woods' bronze medal performance in boys High Jump (5'-7”) made them regional qualifiers as well.
Completing the list of regional qualifiers from opening day was Tacarra Foreman (4. Triple Jump, 33'-6.25”).
Finishing in fifth place and just missing qualifying for regionals was Billy Bateman (Discus), Angel Luna (3200 Meter Run) and from the Maidens' squad, Alyssa Justice (Shot Put).
Tribe track and field is coached by Chris Hall, while Sharae Schmitt handles the coaching duties for the Maidens.
The meet is scheduled to wrap up on Tuesday.
