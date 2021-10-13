District 16-5A XC championships to start earlier to avoid bad weather

LUFKIN — Lufkin Independent School District officials have decided to move up the start times for the District 16-5A Cross Country Championships, which will take place on the campus of Lufkin High School on Thursday morning.
The decision to push up the start time of the races was made in hopes of getting the races in before the arrival of thunderstorms (and possible lightning, that could force a delay), which are predicted for the area on Thursday.
Jacksonville head boys cross country coach Rudy Jaramillo said that he is anticipating a big effort from his team on Thursday.
On Oct. 6, Jacksonville finished second to Lufkin in the team standings at the Lufkin Coke Class, which was run over the same course as the district meet will be contested over.
In the Lufkin Coke Classic, Jacksonville's Kevin Nava and Marco Hernandez finished in fourth and fifth place, respectively.
Huntsville came in fourth place at the Lufkin Coke Classic Meet and is another team to keep an eye on.
Jacksonville will also be one of the top challengers in the varsity girls division.
In the Lufkin Coke Classic, Lufkin came in second place and Jacksonville took third in the team standings.
Taylor Gutierrez ended up in fourth place in the individual standings to spark the Brittney Batten-coached Maidens.
The top two teams, plus any runners finishing in the top 10 in the individual standings that are not on the first or second place team, will advance to the regional meet.
