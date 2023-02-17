ATHENS - Bullard came away with a 54-47 triumph over Jacksonville on Friday night at Athens High School in a District 18-4A playoff seeding game.
The Panthers raced out to a 30-15 lead at halftime, putting the Tribe on the defensive early.
Bullard and Jacksonville ended the regular season with identical 9-1 conference records, with each team defeating the other at home.
The Panthers will represent the circuit as the top seed and will play Gilmer, the fourth place outfit out of District 17-4A, at 7 p.m. on Monday in Winona.
Jacksonville (23-9) draws Kilgore (12-15), who finished in third place in its conference. The time, date and location of the game are to be announced.
The Indians posted a 61-41 win over Kilgore when the two squads met in Jacksonville on Dec. 16, 2022.
