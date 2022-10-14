Cross country teams from Jacksonville High had a good day running over their home course on Thursday as both the Jacksonville boys and girls finished in second place in the team standings of the District 18-4A Cross Country Championships.
The Tribe and the Maidens advance to the UIL, Class 4A Cross Country Championships, which will take place later this month at Lynn Creek State Park in Grand Prairie.
BOYS
Hudson came in first place with 39 points and was followed closely by Jacksonville (46) and Palestine (48).
Bullard (109) ended up in fourth place and Madisonville (143) finished fifth. Rusk did not field a team.
Connor Graves of Hudson finished the race in 16:09 to win first place in the individual standings.
The Tribe's Angel Luna ended up in fifth place, stopping the timer on 17:39.
Jacinto Flores (17:44) and Cole Killingsworth (17:45) came in sixth and seventh place, respectively.
JD Salazar (18:03) ran ninth for the Tribe and John Lambert (19:06) came in 19th.
Also competing for team Jacksonville was Chris Gallegos (20th) and Jared Cardenas (21st).
GIRLS
The Lady Hornets of Hudson won the championship in the varsity girls division, tallying 40 points.
Next was Jacksonville with 50 points, followed by Palestine (68) and Bullard (71).
Madisonville (121) and Rusk (180) completed the order of finish in the team standings.
Emily Martinez of Jacksonville won the gold medal in the individual standings. She crossed the finish line in a time of 13:15.
Coming in sixth place for the Maidens was Jewel McCullough (14:13), with Sophia Hernandez (14:37) taking 11th place.
Other Maiden runners that figured into the team points total were Darianna Guerrero (14th, 14:51) and Mya Morales (18th, 15:03).
Elizabeth Nava ran 20th and Diana Garcia came in 22nd.
