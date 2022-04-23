District 22-2A Baseball: Jackets nip Cushing, 1-0, on Senior Night

ALTO - Alto plated the only run of the game in the bottom of the seventh inning to take a 1-0 victory over Cushing on Friday night at Jacket Field.
The win came on Senior Night in Alto.
Alto moved to 17-8, 9-3 with the win, while the Bearkats headed home with a 9-11, 7-5 record.
Jackson Duplichain forged out two of the Jackets' three hits, including a double. He also scored a run and stole a base.
A Logan Rogers single was Alto's remaining hit.
Rogers picked up the win after pitching 1.2 innings of scoreless and hitless relief that saw him strike out two and not issue a walk.
Alejandro Gomez started for Alto and pitched well. He allowed one hit in 5.1 innings of work. Gomez fanned three and walked four.
Caden Barrios went the distance on the mound for Cushing and was the losing pitcher.
The Jackets wrap up the regular season at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday by visiting Douglass.
