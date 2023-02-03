District 22-2A Boys: Hornets sting Indians, 66-41

NEW SUMMERFIELD - The Hornets from New Summerfield knocked off Price-Carlisle, 66-41, on Friday evening a the New Summerfield Coliseum.

The win was New Summerfield's second of the season over the Indians.

New Summerfield, who is in second place in the league standings, moved to 23-5, 9-1 as a result of the triumph.

Carlisle slipped to 10-7, 4-5.

New Summerfield will be back in action on Feb. 10 when Overton comes to town. Tip-off is slated for 6:30 p.m.

