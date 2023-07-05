District 8-4A-II Outlook: Senior-heavy Bullard and Rusk in the playoff mix

There is a plethora of experience returning among the seven teams that comprise District 8-4A-II, which seems to make predicting the outcome of the 2023 season a simple task.
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football has forecast another state championship for the Carthage Bulldogs, who will enter the season as the Class 4A-II state champion.
Texas Football predicts Center and Van to slug it out for second and third place, just as they did a year ago, in the conference behind Carthage, while Rusk is slotted fourth, one spot ahead of Bullard, who have a brand new head coach in Colt Bradford.
Canton and Brownsboro are picked to finish in sixth and seventh place, respectively.
Heading into the new campaign, it appears Center and Van are a few steps ahead of Rusk and Bullard, but the Eagles and the Panthers could potentially overtake either, given the right set of circumstances.
Head coach Thomas Sitton’s Eagles bring back 17 lettermen and a dozen starters from last year’s 6-5 team.
Rusk will have a new quarterback this year following the graduation of Aiden McCown, who signed with Lamar University.
So, while the quarterback position may be a bit of a question mark; at least early on, the Eagles do return running back Spencer Barrett, who rushed for nearly 900 yards a year ago.
The Eagles will also have some new faces among their receivers.
Rusk’s defensive line and linebackers are a strength of this year’s club.
Look for the Red and Black to use it four non-district games (vs. Fairfield, at Crockett, at Athens and vs. Alvarado) to get everything sorted out prior to the start of conference play on Sept. 29 when Rusk is scheduled to travel to Center.
Bullard went from zero wins in 2021 to three wins in three wins a year ago.
It would be surprising if the Panthers didn’t continue to improve this fall.
Panther fans will appreciate the fact that quarterback Aydan Barrett is back for his senior senior season. Barrett went 164-313-12 for 2,055 yards and 27 touchdowns through the air last year.
Bullard looks to be one of the more balanced teams, offensively, in the district, and should be fun to watch.
The Panthers are also in excellent shape on both lines with several standout returnees who sport nice size.
Bullard opens the new season by hosting Mabank at 7:30 pm. on Aug. 25, which will give Panther fans an early look at this year’s club.
One of the key district match ups will take place on Oct. 20 when Bullard travels to Rusk.
