District 9-3A-II Football: Bryce Wallum voted Offensive Newcomer of the Year

TROUP — Bryce Wallum, a sophomore wide receiver at Troup High School, has been voted as the District 9-3A-II Offensive Newcomer of the Year.
The Tigers place five players onto the All-9-3A-II First Team offensive unity.
That group includes Kevin Pierce (Sr., RB), Trae Davis (Jr., WR), Colby Turner (Jr., TE), Joe Salgado (Jr., OL) and Payton Ellis (Jr., OL).
First team defensive honorees from Troup are: Madison Stroud (Sr., DL), JB Lydia (Sr., OLB) and Ty Lovelady (Jr., DB).
Voted as First teamers on Special Teams was Dustin Austin (Sr. PK) and Grayson Hearon (Jr., P).
The Sam Wells-coached Tigers were also well represented on the Second Team.
Second Team Offensive squad members were: Grayson Hearon (QB, Jr.) and Jacob Baker (Sr., OL).
Defenders making the Second Team included: Chris Calley (Jr., DL), Quintin Taylor (Sr., OLB), Tucker Howell (Jr., ILB) and Kevin Pierce (Sr., DB).
Jaylon Williams of Troup was one of seven young men named as Special Teams Player of the Year. Williams is a junior.
Troup's Utility Player of the Year was Skyler Sides, a junior.
Honorable mention selections included: Chris Calley (FB), Ty Lovelady (WR), Cason Jester (OL), Jack Johnson (OL), Caden Starkey (DL), Brayden Tomlinson (LB), Shane Jasper (LB) and Trae Davis (DB).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.