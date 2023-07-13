District 9-3A-II Preview: Troup one of two state ranked teams in the league

District 9-3A-II has received a great deal of respect from Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine, with two clubs ranked in the publication’s preseason Class 3A, Division II top 25 poll.
West Rusk, the defending district champion, checked in at No. 15, while Troup was slotted No. 21.
The Raiders from New London went 10-3 last year and finished the year as a regional semifinalist.
West Rusk lost 18 lettermen to graduation, so, while eight starters are back, new head coach Rafael Mata and company will have some big vacancies to fill.
Troup, on the other hand, brings back 20 letter winners, 16 of which were starters, from a year ago which should put a smile on the face of second-year head coach Sam Wells.
Quarterback Grayson Hearon will try to top his excellent junior campaign that say him toss 25 touchdown passes and rack up just south of 2,300 yards passing.
Also returning is the speedy Trae Davis.
Davis, a wideout, was one of the area’s leading receivers last year when he amassed 839 yards receiving and scored 10 touchdowns.
Ty Lovelady is another Tiger standout to look out for this fall. In 2022 the two-way starter had 411 receiving yards and caught three touchdown passes while providing the Tiger defense with 79 tackles.
The Tigers went 6-5 last season and appear to be poised to win a few more games this fall.
The conference schedule is favorable for the Maroon and White this year, with Troup hosting both West Rusk (Oct. 20) and Grand Saline (Nov. 3).
Edgewood is picked to finish third in the loop. The Bulldogs are coming off of an 8-3 season in 2022, but return only two starters on the offensive side.
The final playoff team from 9-3A-II will be Grand Saline’s Indians, according to Texas Football. Grand Saline has 14 starters back from last season’s 7-4 club, but there are some personnel questions heading into the season.
An Arp team that is on the rise is picked to finish in fifth place, followed by Quitman, who won just one district game in 2022 and Winona, who went 0-6 in conference play.
