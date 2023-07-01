District 9-4A-I Football Preview: Indians will be one of the youngest teams in the league

Jacksonville’s progress in head coach Jason Holman’s second season could boil down to how fast a large cast of newcomers gel and get acclimated to life in District 9-4A-I, which features three teams that are ranked in the top 15 in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football preseason Class 4A-I poll.
The Tribe return just 17 lettermen from last season – only Athens brings back fewer (14) – so there will be plenty of new faces on both the offensive and defensive side when the regular season gets under way at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 25 when the Sulphur Springs Wildcats pay a visit to the Historic Tomato Bowl.
Texas Football, which is scheduled to arrive at newsstands throughout the state the first week of July, predicts the district’s seven teams will finish in the same order as they did a year ago, with Chapel Hill penciled in at the top, followed by Kilgore and Lindale.
Chapel Hill went 12-3 last year and return 30 players, so it’s easy to see why the Bulldogs have been picked to finish in first place.
Kilgore, a regional finalist in 2022, has 23 men returning and Lindale, a regional semi-finalist a season ago, carries over 26 players.
Texas Football has ranked Chapel Hill No. 3 in its preseason Class 4A-I poll (trailing only China Spring and Boerne), Kilgore checks in at No. 9 and the Eagles from Lindale are No. 15.
Last year the final playoff spot came down to a battle between Jacksonville and Palestine. The Wildcats defeated the Indians last year at Wildcat Stadium, and despite the fact that both clubs finished 2-4 in district, it was the Wildcats that won the tie breaker and punched a ticket into post season play.
A repeat of that scenario could be in the works again this year, according to Texas Football.
Palestine is scheduled to invade the Tomato Bowl on Oct. 13, a date Indian fans may wish to circle on their calendar.
Once again, Henderson, who has a new head coach in Clay Baker, who comes over from Price-Carlisle, and Athens are picked to finish in sixth and seventh place, respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.