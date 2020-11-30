District 9-5A-II At A Glance: Tribe to host MP Tigers on Senior Night

The 2020 football season will come to a close for Jacksonville's Indians on Friday when the Mount Pleasant Tigers are set to invade the Historic Tomato Bowl.
Kick off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Friday is Senior Night in Jacksonville, with senior football players and members of the various support groups, scheduled to be recognized during pregame ceremonies.
Jacksonville (1-8, 1-5) will be looking to end the year on a positive note.
The Tigers will bring a 3-6, 1-5 record into the game.
Both teams' lone District 9-5A-II victory came against lowly Hallsville (0-8, 0-6).
The three teams the the Tigers have defeated this season have combined for just five victories.
LAST WEEK
Whitehouse (8-1, 5-1) had its way way Jacksonville, winning 42-14 on Friday afternoon at Wildcat Stadium.
Mt. Pleasant dropped a 45-23 decision to Pine Tree (7-1-1, 5-1) in its most recent fray.
In another game contested on Friday, Texas High (9-0, 6-0) escaped Nacogdoches with a 21-17 win over the upset-minded Dragons (4-4, 3-3).
Marshall (5-4, 3-3) was awarded a 2-0 forfeit (COVID-19) win over Hallsville.
THIS WEEK
Texarkana Texas High will be hosting Whitehouse. The Tigers, who are always difficult to beat at Grim Stadium, can wrap up a district title with a win.
Pine Tree is scheduled to entertain Hallsville. A Pirate win and a Whitehouse upset of Texas High, would leave Pine Tree, Whitehouse and Texas High with one loss apiece in conference play.
Nacogdoches travels to Marshall, with the winner nailing down the fourth and final playoff spot out of the district.
