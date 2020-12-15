District 9-5A-II Playoffs : Texas High, Pine Tree advance to Area round

Teams representing District 9-5A-II went 2-2 during the bi-district round of of the Class 5A, Division II state playoffs late last week.
Texarkana Texas High (11-0) kept its unblemished record intact by mauling Montgomery Lake Creek, 37-7, while Pine Tree outlasted A&M Consolidated, 34-28.
Texas High will face Crosby (8-3) in the Area Round. That game is scheduled for Friday evening at Stephen F. Austin State University's Homer Bryce Stadium.
Pine Tree (9-1-1) draws Nederland (8-3) in the Area round. The Pirates and Bulldogs will battle at 2 p.m. Saturday at Homer Bryce Stadium.
Whitehouse finishes the year with an 8-3 record after falling to Montgomery, 38-31, in the bi-district round late last week.
District 9-5A-II's fourth-place team, Nacogdoches, was blanked (29-0) by Huntsville in bi-district.
The Dragons close up shop with a 5-5 worksheet.
