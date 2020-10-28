District 9-5A-II Report: JHS, PT, Texas, Whitehouse win openers

The District 9-5A-II campaign got under way last week with Jacksonville, Pine Tree, Texas High and Whitehouse earning “Ws” on opening night.
The Indians (1-3, 1-0) traveled to Hallsville (1-3, 0-1) where they stuffed the Bobcats 59-44. A few miles away in Harrison County, Marshall (2-2, 0-1) was taking it on the chin from Pine Tree (24-7).
In other action, Whitehouse and Texas High assured that the visiting teams went 4-0 after the Wildcats stopped Nacogdoches, 35-17, and Texas High flogged Mount Pleasant, 42-24.
This week, Jacksonville is slated to host Marshall, Pine Tree will be entertaining Nacogdoches, Mt. Pleasant will be in Whitehouse to test the Wildcats and Hallsville will face Texas High in Texarkana.
All games are schedule to get under way at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
If Jacksonville can upset a highly talented Maverick outfit on Friday, it will be the first time since 2004 that the Tribe have opened district with two-straight wins.
In 2004 the Indians were coached by Randy Copeland, who guided the team to a 10-3 record.
