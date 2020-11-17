District 9-5A-II Standings: T-High and Whitehouse continue to excel

Texas High and Whitehouse appear to be on a collision course to eventually determine the District 9-5A-II championship after all of the schools in the district have played four of their seven conference games.
The Tigers and the Wildcats are both 4-0 in conference play and own 7-0 overall worksheets.
Texas High slaughtered Pine Tree (3-1, 5-1-1), 44-0, last Friday while Whitehouse outlasted Marshall, 30-22.
Following a 28-18 victory over Jacksonville on Friday, Nacogdoches (3-3, 2-2) was able to even its ledger while moving up to fourth place in the loop standings.
In a three-way tie for fifth place are Mount Pleasant, Marshall and Jacksonville. Each school is 1-3 in district.
Mt. Pleasant and Marshall have identical 3-4 overall records, while Jacksonville is 1-6.
Mt. Pleasant earned a forfeit win over Hallsville last week as the Bobcats were unable to play due to COVID-19 protocols.
Hallsville (0-4, 0-6) is in eighth place.
The spotlight came in 9-5A-II this week will be Whitehouse at Pine Tree.
Meanwhile, Texas High will be in Jacksonville to take on the Indians while Marshall hosts Mt. Pleasant.
Nacogdoches is scheduled to visit Hallsville.
