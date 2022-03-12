BULLARD - A Will Dixon single in the bottom of the seventh inning drove in a pair of runs to give Rusk a dramatic, 5-3, win over Huntington on Saturday afternoon in the Herman Odom Winter Classic.
Dixon, A Stephen F. Austin State University signee, also smacked a double in the contest and drove in four runs.
Caleb Ferrara went 2-3 at the dish and drove in one run. as the Eagles had seven hits, compared to four by Red Devil hitters.
Mason Trowbridge earned a complete-game (6 inning)s pitching victory for Rusk. He allowed three runs, no earned runs off of four hits while fanning eight and handing out six free passes.
