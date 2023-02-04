MESQUITE - Jacob Dluzewski poured in a game high 18 points to ignite Brook Hill to a 44-19 victory over Dallas Christian on Saturday afternoon in the district tournament, which is taking place in Mesquite.
Brook Hill got down to business from the start and lead the Chargers 13-4 after one period of play and 21-8 at halftime.
Beck Langemeier knocked in nine points, followed by Colton Carson and Noah Langemeier who scored four points apiece.
The win sends Brook Hill (18-6) to the championship game on Monday. evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.