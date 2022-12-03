Dluzewski pours in 20, Brook Hill dumps Rusk, 55-35

BULLARD - With Jakub Dluzewski dropping in a game-high 20 points, Brook Hill sailed past Rusk, 55-35, on Saturday afternoon in the Brook Hill-Tommy Young Classic.
The Guard (2-0) extended its five point halftime lead to 46-29 heading into the fourth period after outscoring the Eagles (4-3), 22-10, in the third frame.
Von Dawson pitched in 14 points and Beck Langemeier dropped in 12, which included three baskets from beyond the arc, for Brook Hill.
Top point producers for Rusk were Jermichael Sturns (11) and Cameron Calhoun (8).
Brook Hill will travel to Pollok Central on Tuesday (6:15 p.m.), while Rusk will return home to take on Garrison at 7:30 p.m.
