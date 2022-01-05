Dluzewski pours in 26 as Brook Hill gets 20th win of the season

BULLARD — Brook Hill manhandled LaPoyner, 60-35, at Herrington Gymnasium on Tuesday evening to move to 20-4.
The Flyers dipped to 19-4 with the defeat.
Jacob Dluzewski pumped in a game-high 26 points for the Guard. Dluzewski hit 8-of-13 from the field and 10-12 at the charity line and pulled down seven rebounds.
Hermann Herder-Conde came away with a double-double for the Jacob Agnew-coached Guard. Herder-Conde scored 12 points, snatched down 10 boards and had four assists.
Another key contributor for Brook Hill was Grayson Murry (10 points, five rebounds).
As a team, Brook Hill shot 74.1-percent (20-27) from the free throw line.
The Flyers' leading scorer was Dijuan Whitehead with 14 points.
At 7 p.m. on Friday Brook Hill will take on Coram Deo Academy in Plano.
