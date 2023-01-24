BULLARD - Senior Jakub Dluzewski pumped in 18 points to guide Brook Hill to a 56-25 triumph over Waco Vanguard on Tuesday evening at Herrington Gymnasium.
After holding the Vikings (4-14, 0-6) to just two points in the second stanza, the Guard enjoyed a 37-5 lead at halftime.
Beck Langemeier tossed in 13 points while Avery Ko and Noah Langemeier added six apiece.
Brook Hill (16-6, 6-0) will visit McKinney Christian at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in what will be a battle between the top-two teams in the league.
