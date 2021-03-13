Dogwood Relays: JHS girls win team title; White scores 3 gold medals

PALESTINE — Winning never gets old.
For the third time this season the Jacksonville Fightin' Maiden track and field team have won a team title; the latest coming on Wednesday when Jacksonville scored 154.5 points to win the Palestine- Dogwood Relays.
The competition was intense, as runner-up Palestine tallied 146.25 points, with Madisonville (141) taking third place.
Henderson (91), Athens (43) and Corsicana (39.25) also competed at the meet.
Jazmyne White gave her squad a lift by scoring three first place finished. White took gold in the 100 Meter Dash, Long Jump and Triple Jump.
The Maidens, who are coached by Chris Hall, previously won first place at the Bullard Panther Relays and at the Tribe Relays in Jacksonville.
Dogwood Relays (Varsity Girls Division) -JHS top five placings
100M Dash- 1. Jazmyne White, 13.16
200M Dash- Katelynn Hogg, 27.00
400M Run- none
800 M Run- 2. Madison Soultanova, 2:35.58
1600M Run- 1. Emily Martinez, 5:57.16, 2. Soultanova, 6:04.12
3200M Run- 1. Martinez, 12:54.93, 3. Alexia Davis, 13:02.21, 4. Soultanova, 13:15.37
100M Hurdles- none
300M Hurdles- 4. Kristianna Huddleston, 56.06
4X100M Relay- 3. Jacksonville, 51.54
4X200M Relay-3. Jacksonville, 1:52.31
4X400M Relay- 5. Jacksonville, 4:53.24
High Jump- 1. Grace Abercrombie, 5'-0”, T3. Huddleston, 4'-8”, T3 Keavia Brown, 4'-8”
Pole Vault- 4. Laci Floyd, 7'-.75”
Long Jump- 1. White, 16'-4”, 4. Hogg, 15'-3.5”
Triple Jump- 1. White, 34'-10”
Shot Put- none
Discus- none
NOTE: Participants in relays were not provided.
