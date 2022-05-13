HOUSTON - JD Thompson and Mason Cirkel mowed down LaGrange batters in Games 1 and 2 of a UIL, Class 4A, Region III area series that was played at Cypress Falls High School in Houston on Friday night.
The Eagles won both contests by 3-0 scores, as Thompson threw a no-hitter and fanned 13 in the opener and Cirkel followed by giving up one hit, whiffing seven and walking one in Game 2.
The Red and Black (17-12) will advance to play Orangefield, who swept Navasota 2-0 in area play, in the regional quarterfinal round next week.
Peighton Vargas and Trey Devereaux each went 2-3 in Game 1 to spur Rusk at the plate.
Thompson, Heston Kelly and Will Dixon had base hits for Rusk.
Jackson Dowling scored twice for the Eagles.
In Game 2, Thompson ripped a base hit into the gap in right center that scored Vargas and Tarrant Sunday, who got aboard on base hits that came with two outs in the fourth frame. Thompson went 2-2 officially in the tilt.
Wade Williams collected two hits in three official trips, and Cirkel added a base hit.
Kadyn Hall had the only hit of the game for LaGrange, who ends the year with a 12-19-1 record.
With the pair of victories, Rusk extended its winning streak to 10 games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.