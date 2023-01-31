Dominating third period effort nets Maidens 36-28 win over Lady Panthers

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas, including the following counties and parishes, in Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Areas of rain will continue developing this afternoon through Thursday while spreading across much of the Four State Region. The higher rain rates will likely not begin until Wednesday afternoon and persist through Thursday. Grounds remain very saturated in the wake of extensive heavy rains that have fallen over the last week, with many creeks, bayous, and lakes rising to near or in excess of flood stage. Additional rainfall amounts of one to three inches, are expected over the Watch area through Thursday afternoon. This additional rainfall will quickly run off and generate new rises on area waterways, and possibly result in additional flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&