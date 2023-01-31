Dominating third period effort nets Maidens 36-28 win over Lady Panthers

Leading by one point to start the second half of play, Jacksonville outscored Bullard 13-2 in the third quarter as the Maidens were able down the Lady Panthers, 36-28 in Jacksonville on Tuesday evening.
The Maidens mixed things up offensively in the decisive stanza, with Kiah Cox and Trunijah Butler, who was the game’s top scorer with 13 points, sinking triples.
Jacksonville also played well on defense in the third stanza and was able to keep Bullard off of the scoreboard until the 3:25 mark in the frame when Anna Turgeau dropped in a 2-pointer.
The Lady Panthers (13-13, 2-6 District 18-4A) scored the final six points in the game to get within single digits of the Maidens (24-8, 5-3).
Kiah Cox tossed in eight points for the home team while Que Que Robertson added eight.
The leading scorers for Bullard were Jayden Welch (9) and Tre’Ariah Coppock (7).
Both teams will continue conference play on the road on Friday. Bullard will travel to Madisonville and Jacksonville will visit Palestine.
