Donnell's double-double key in Maidens' win over Lady Lions

Andrea Donnell, seen during a game late last week, chalked up a double-double (16 points, 17 rebounds) to help guide Jacksonville to a 68-51 win over Tyler High on Tuesday night at the THS JV Gymnasium.

 Progress file photo by Jay Neal

TYLER — Andrea Donnell scored 16 points and pulled down 17 rebounds to help send Jacksonville to a 68-51 victory over Tyler High on Tuesday night in Tyler.

Grace Abercrombie also had a major role in the victory by pouring in 26 points, which included three shots from beyond the arc.

Jacksonville led 15-5 after one quarter of play, but Tyler managed to close the gap to 28-23 after a Kierstyn Ross triple in the third quarter.

Tyler was unable to do further damage, however.

Jacksonville cobbled together a 14-0 spurt to move ahead 47-30 going into the final period.

Other players of impact for the Maidens included Kaniah Anderson (7 points, 7 rebounds), Ladashia Holman (3 points, 7 rebounds) and Kristiana Huddleston, who supplied eight points.

Jacksonville (8-8, 2-1) will host Nacogdoches at 6:15 on Friday while Tyler (7-9, 0-3) is scheduled to travel to Lufkin.

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you