Donnell's double-double key in Maidens' win over Lady Lions

TYLER — Andrea Donnell scored 16 points and pulled down 17 rebounds to help send Jacksonville to a 68-51 victory over Tyler High on Tuesday night in Tyler.
Grace Abercrombie also had a major role in the victory by pouring in 26 points, which included three shots from beyond the arc.
Jacksonville led 15-5 after one quarter of play, but Tyler managed to close the gap to 28-23 after a Kierstyn Ross triple in the third quarter.
Tyler was unable to do further damage, however.
Jacksonville cobbled together a 14-0 spurt to move ahead 47-30 going into the final period.
Other players of impact for the Maidens included Kaniah Anderson (7 points, 7 rebounds), Ladashia Holman (3 points, 7 rebounds) and Kristiana Huddleston, who supplied eight points.
Jacksonville (8-8, 2-1) will host Nacogdoches at 6:15 on Friday while Tyler (7-9, 0-3) is scheduled to travel to Lufkin.
