Don't be fooled by Eagles' record; Rusk is playoff ready

RUSK — The casual high school baseball fan may take a look at Rusk's 13-12 record and not be that impressed.
The Eagles, ranked No. 15 in this week's Diamond Pro/Texas High School Baseball Class 4A poll, are playoff ready, regardless of what their record is.
After going 0-8 to open the season, Rusk won its last six regular season games and earned a District 17-4A championship for the second-consecutive season under head coach Ross McMurry. In fact, Rusk's district run was pretty impressive as the Red and Black went 9-1 — for comparison purposes, the Eagles were 8-2 in conference play last season.
Rusk opened the season with its top-two pitchers, seniors JD Thompson and Mason Cirkel, being unavailable.
The pair of lefties, who have signed with Vanderbilt University and Kansas Wesleyan University, respectively, made their way back in time for district play and have played well, not only on the mound but at the plate also, since returning.
Rusk was last year's Class 4A state runner up. The Eagles are aiming to return to the state tournament again this year. Rusk's quest for Round Rock will begin by facing Waco La Vega's Pirates (9-9).
The Eagles and the Pirates met in the bi-district round last season, with the Eagles sweeping La Vega 15-1, 8-0.
La Vega came in fourth place in District 18-4A.
The Eagles and Pirates will engage in a best-of-3 UIL, Class 4A, bi-district series which is scheduled to get under way at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Game 2 will start at 3 p.m. Saturday, and if a third contest is needed, it will be played 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2.
All games will be played at Navasota High School.
The winner of the Rusk-La Vega series, will advance to the area round and will meet either LaGrange or Burnet late next week.
