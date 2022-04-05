Dorian Reyes lifts 2 grand slams in the same inning in Guard's win over MCA

MCKINNEY — The Brook Hill School's Dorian Reyes had a game to remember on Tuesday night in McKinney where the Guard flogged McKinney Christian Academy, 15-1, in five innings (run rule).
Reyes belted two grand slams in the second inning and drove in eight runs to spur the Guard (17-3, 3-0) to victory over the Mustangs (7-9, 1-4).
Grayson Murry had a base hit and a home run and drove in two runs for the winners.
Cade Chesley and Felipe Tristan stroked doubles and drove in a run each.
Murry worked three innings and didn't allow a run or a hit. He struck out five and walked two and was the winning pitcher of record.
Landon Mattox and Aidan Mason pitched an inning of relief each to wrap things up for the Guard.
Jabin Moore singled and scored three times.
The two district rivals will meet again at 7 p.m. on Friday in Bullard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.