RUSK – The Jacksonville boys track and field team and the Rusk Lady Eagle tracksters won their respective divisions of the annual Doug Jordan Relays, that were contested at Eagle Stadium on Thursday.
Jacksonville amassed 217 points to claim bragging rights in the varsity boys division, with Rusk (130) taking second place, followed by Crockett (111), Grapeland (79) and Buffalo (0).
Rusk’s girls tallied 208 points in winning first place in the team standings.
Next was Jacksonville (148), followed by Buffalo (96), Crockett (67) and Grapeland (3).
VARSITY BOYS
Jacksonville top 5 finishers
100 Meter Dash- 1. Devin McCuin, 10:47; 3. Nehemiah Boyd, 11.28; 4. Cannon Dennis, 11.31
200 Meter Dash- 2.Jwaylon Kennedy, 22.59; 3. Brendan Richards, 23.62
400 Meter Dash- 4. Hillary Ugbebor, 57.53
800 Meter Rusn- 3. Anthony Morales, 2:25; 4. Jonathan Lambert, 2:29
1600 Meter Run- 1. Angel Luna, 5:02.70; 2. Anthony Morales, 5:35.99; 5. Chris Gutierrez, NR
3200 Meter Rusn- 1. Angel Luna, 10:58; 3. Chris Gutierrez, NR
100 Meter Hurdles- 3. Kenny Grant, 17.93; 4. Trevor Arrington, 19.41
300 Meter Hurdles- 3. Grant, 45.38; 4. Arrington, 46.71
4X100 M Relay- 2. JHS (McCuin, Jermain Taylor, Cash Bearden, Kennedy), 42.66
4X200 M Relay- 3. JHS (Taylor, Dennis, Bearden, Kennedy), 1:33
4X400 M Relay- 2. JHS (Didier Miles, Richards, Trent Powell, Nidhal Alsayyid), 3:42.94
Long Jump- 3. Dennis, 18’-11”; 4. N. Boyd, 18’-1.5”; 5. Kennedy, 15’-10”
Shot Put- 2. Devarion Boyd, 46’-8”; 3. Dre Diles, 42’-2”; 4. Calvin Boyd, 38’-8”
Discus- 2. Diles, 118’-7”; 3. D. Boyd, 113’-2”
Triple Jump- 2. Richards, 36’-9”; 3. Mares, 32’-11”
High Jump- 1. Karmelo Clayborne, 6’-0”
Pole Vault- 2. Powell, 10’-0”
Rusk top 5 finishers
100 Meter Dash- 5. Spencer Barnett, 11.34
200 Meter Dash- 1. Jackson Crysup, 22.56
400 Meter Dash- 1. Bricion Griffin, 51.78; 5. Xavier Torres, 57.75
800 Meter Run- 2. Torres, 2:19
1600 Meter Run- 3. Torres, 5:36.19
110 Meter Hurdles- 2. Taren Hicks, 17.90
300 Meter Hurdles- 1. Amarion Tilley, 42.09; 5. Hicks, 47.94
4X100 M Relay- 1. RHS (Crysup, Bennett, Griffin, Tilley), 42.66
4X200 M Relay- 1. RHS (Crysup, Barnett, Griffin, Tilley), 1:29
Long Jump- 1. Tilley, 21’-8.5”; 2. Barnett, 21’-0”
Shot Put- 5. Cameron Sadler, 35’-9”
Discus- 5. Sadler, 102’-11”
Triple Jump- 1. Tilley, 42’-0”
Pole Vault- 3. Hicks, NR
VARSITY GIRLS
Jacksonville top 5 finishers
100 Meter Dash- 1. Sa’Kiya Anderson, 12.06; 4. KayLee Boyd, 13.00
200 Meter Dash, 2. Tia Fuller, 26.975. Jazmyne White, 28.34
400 Meter Dash- 1. Lanajah Ticey, 1. 1:02
300 M Hurdles- 5. Kiera Tinsley-High, NR
4X100 M Relay- 1. JHS (White, Anderson, Trunijah Butler, Boyd), 50.10
4X200 M Relay- 1. JHS (White, Butler, Fuller, Anderson), 1:50
Long Jump- 1. White, 17’-9”; 2. Fuller, 17’-0”; 4. Butler, 14’-5.5”
Shot Put- 2. Alyssa Justice, 31’-11”; Que Que Robertson, 28’-5”
Discus- 2. Robertson, 79’-5”
Triple Jump- 1. White, 36’-8”; 4. Nadajia Ross, 28’-11”; 5. Anderson, 28’-3”
High Jump- 1. Fuller, 4’-10”4. Kristiana Huddleston, NR; 5. Tinsley-High, NR
Pole Vault- 2. Lacy Floyd, 6’-6”
Rusk top 5 finsihers
100 Meter Dash- 2. Aubrianna Mandrell, 12.87
200 Meter Dash- 4. DaMaya Hart, 28.06
400 Meter Dash- 2. Tatum Kay, 1:06
800 Meter Run- 2. Mara Jones, 3:00; 3. Eliana Langford, 3:01; 4. Isabel Torres, 3:05
1600 Meter Rusn- 4. Jones, 7:00
3200 Meter Rusn- 3. Chassidy Lusk, 16:39; 4. Madai Mendoza, 16:58
100 M Hurdles- 1. Lizzy Kimbrell, 16.10; 2. Bailey Rawlinson, 19.00; 5. Raelee Luker, NR
300 M Hurdles- 1. Kimbrell, 45.91; 2. Kelsey Woodard, 58.16
4X100 M Relay- 2. RHS (Mandrell, Hart, Kyeisha Clater, Keira Black), 53.00
4X200 M Relay- 2. RHS (Mandrell, Black, Hart, Kay), 1:52
4X400 M Relay- 1. RHS (Kay Rawlinson, Kimbrell, Black), 4:32.53
Long Jump- 3. Nicole Burkhalter, 14’-6”; 5. Mattie Baldwin, 13’-9”
Shot Put- 3. Alyjia Katon, 30’-4”; 4. Claire Tipton, 29’-4”
Discus- 1. JaNya Hart, 80’-4.50”
Triple Jump- 2. Kay, 31’-5”; 3. Burkhalter, 30”-1”
High Jump- 2. Hart, 4’8”; 3. Mandrell 4’-6”
Pole Vault- 1. Langford, 7’-0”; 3. Luker, NR
NR-No score or time reported. No points earned.
