Dylan Fox takes over as head girls basketball coach at Bullard

BULLARD - When basketball season opens up this fall, the Bullard Lady Panthers will be under the direction of Dylan Fox.
Fox was announced this week as the new bench boss for the Bullard ladies.
Fox comes to Bullard after serving as head girls basketball and head softball coach last year at Martinsville High School in Nacogdoches County.
Prior to that he served as baseball, softball and tennis coach at Woden High School.
"My wife Danielle and I are very excited to join the Bullard ISD family and are looking forward to this year and the years to come," Fox said in a press release. "Bullard has been on my short list of dream jobs since I got into coaching and I am grateful for this opportunity."
The Lady Panthers, who were hit hard by injuries last season, finished 15-16 overall and 3-7 in District 18-4A.
At Martinsville, Fox led the team to a 14-15 overall record in the 2022-23 campaign. The squad went 7-5 in conference play and was a bi-district finalist.
Fox said he will be bringing his core values of hard work and discipline with him.
"I want to see out players succeed on the court, in the classroom and even when they leave school," he said. "Having a program full of student-athletes who are all on the same page and want to see each other succeed in all areas of life will bring them together and help us achieve out goals."
Fox has a Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology and a Masters in the Art of Teaching from Stephen F. Austin State University.
