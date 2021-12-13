Eagle Basketball: Rusk wins championship of Palestine Westwood tourney

PALESTINE — Spurred on by a 25-point effort from senior Owen McCown, the Rusk Eagles downed Palestine Westwood, 81-67, on Saturday to win first place in the Palestine Westwood Tournament.
The victory capped off a 5-0 run in the tourney for head coach Terry Reynolds' charges.
In the title game Elijah Ward recorded a double-double (14 points, 12 rebounds), Aiden McCown poured in 18 points and pulled down five boards while Heston Kelly knock down 11 points and had six assists.
Rusk opened tournament play on Thurs. by claiming wins over Westwood (84-59) and Latexo (87-24).
The Eagles advanced to the finals by beating Cayuga, 61-51, and Lovelady, 67-40, on Friday.
The Eagles' next game will take place on Friday when Douglass comes calling. The junior varsity game is start for a 5 p.m. start, followed by the varsity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.