Eagle outfielder Dixon commits to play at SFA

RUSK — Will Dixon of Rusk High School will be headed off to Stephen F. Austin State University following graduation this spring where he will be joining the Lumberjack baseball team.
Dixon, a senior, was one of three Eagle diamond standouts that signed their respective letters of intent during a signing ceremony that took place on Wednesday on the high school campus.
Dixon batted .355 during the 2021 season and helped Class 4A-state runner up Rusk finish with a 28-8 record.
Dixon, a multi-sport athlete at Rusk, also has good speed — he stole 16 bases last season.
Dixon, who plans on majoring in business, will be joining a Lumberjack squad that finished 20-31 overall and 17-22 in Southland Conference play last year.
SFA, who is coached by Johnny Cardenas, is now a member of the Western Athletic Conference and will be playing a WAC schedule for the first time this spring.
Other conference members include Abilene Christian, California Baptist, Dixie State (Utah), Grand Canyon (Arizona), Lamar, New Mexico State, Sacramento State, Sam Houston, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and Utah Valley.
Incarnate Word (San Antonio) and Southern Utah will be joining the conference this summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.