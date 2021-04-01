Eagles bounce Roughriders, 13-3, Gates goes 4-4

Rusk batters pounced on three Center pitchers on Wednesday night at Eagle Park where the Red and Black mashed the Roughriders 13-3 in five frames (mercy rule).
Landon Gates went 4-4 for Rusk (14-4, 2-0), which included two doubles and seven RBI.
Bryce Leonard had two hits, an RBI and scored four runs while Will Dixon clouted out a pair of hits and scored twice.
J.D. Thompson and Lane Gilchrest each doubled.
Mason Cirkel pitched a complete to earn the win on the hill for the Eagles. He gave up three runs (two earned) on six hits. Cirkel struck out three and walked a couple.
Rusk will be in Carthage to oppose the Bulldogs at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
