Eagles move up 2 spots in latest #beasTTexas Fabulous 15 football poll

TYLER - Although they had a bye last week, the Rusk Eagles moved up two notches in the latest #beasTTexas Fabulous 15 football poll (Class 6A/5A/4A) that was released on Tuesday.
The 3-1 Eagles landed at No. 9 this week, garnering 86 points.
Things remained the same at the top as the top five teams were the same as last week.
Longview picked up 13 first place votes and tallied 209 points to gain the No. 1 position, followed by Carthage with a first place vote and 197 points.
Gilmer was third with 182 points, followed by Texas High (168) and Pleasant Grove (151).
Longview and Carthage own 5-0 records, Gilmer is 4-0, while Texas High and Pleasant Grove are both 4-1.
Sulphur Springs (4-1), who defeated Jacksonville in the season opener, debuted at No. 14.
In the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll, Troup, who had its bye last week, slipped from No. 15 to being tied with Alba-Golden for 16th, with 17 points.
Brook Hill received 1 point.
Timpson collected 12 first place nods and 208 points to remain in first place. The Bears are 5-0.
Mount Vernon (5-0) secured the two remining first place votes and had 198 points to finish second.
Malakoff (179, 4-1) and Price-Carlisle (164, 5-0) rounded out the top five.
Lovelady (20, 4-0) and Edgewood (19, 5-0) made their respective debuts in the poll.
Class 6A/5A/4A
1-Longview (13) 209 5-0
2-Carthage (1) 197 5-0
3-Gilmer 182 4-0
4-Texas High 168 4-1
5-Pleasant Grove 151 4-1
6-Lindale 123 3-2
7-Chapel Hill 110 2-2
8-Kilgore 105 3-2
9-Rusk 86 3-1
10-Center 70 4-1
11-Lufkin 68 3-2
T12-Marshall 62 3-2
T12-Whitehouse 62 4-1
14-Sulphur Springs 37 4-1
15-Liberty Eylau 27 4-1
CLASS 3A/2A/TAPPS
1-Timpson (12) 208 5-0
2-Mount Vernon (2) 198 5-0
3-Malakoff 179 4-1
4-Price-Carlisle 164 5-0
5-Winnsboro 159 5-0
6-Beckville 129 4-1
7-Daingerfield 114 2-2
8-West Rusk 104 3-2
9-Joaquin 88 3-1
10-Grace Community 86 5-0
11-Atlanta 60 4-1
12-Corrigan-Camden 56 5-0
13-Tatum 37 2-3
14-Lovelady 20 4-0
14-Edgewood 19 5-0
