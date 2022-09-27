Eagles move up 2 spots in latest #beasTTexas Fabulous 15 football poll
filo

TYLER - Although they had a bye last week, the Rusk Eagles moved up two notches in the latest #beasTTexas Fabulous 15 football poll (Class 6A/5A/4A) that was released on Tuesday.

The 3-1 Eagles landed at No. 9 this week, garnering 86 points.

Things remained the same at the top as the top five teams were the same as last week.

Longview picked up 13 first place votes and tallied 209 points to gain the No. 1 position, followed by Carthage with a first place vote and 197 points.

Gilmer was third with 182 points, followed by Texas High (168) and Pleasant Grove (151).

Longview and Carthage own 5-0 records, Gilmer is 4-0, while Texas High and Pleasant Grove are both 4-1.

Sulphur Springs (4-1), who defeated Jacksonville in the season opener, debuted at No. 14.

In the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll, Troup, who had its bye last week, slipped from No. 15 to being tied with Alba-Golden for 16th, with 17 points.

Brook Hill received 1 point.

Timpson collected 12 first place nods and 208 points to remain in first place. The Bears are 5-0.

Mount Vernon (5-0) secured the two remining first place votes and had 198 points to finish second.

Malakoff (179, 4-1) and Price-Carlisle (164, 5-0) rounded out the top five.

Lovelady (20, 4-0) and Edgewood (19, 5-0) made their respective debuts in the poll.

Class 6A/5A/4A

1-Longview (13)              209     5-0

2-Carthage (1)                197     5-0

3-Gilmer                         182     4-0

4-Texas High                   168     4-1

5-Pleasant Grove             151     4-1

6-Lindale                        123     3-2

7-Chapel Hill                   110     2-2

8-Kilgore                        105     3-2

9-Rusk                             86     3-1

10-Center                        70      4-1

11-Lufkin                         68      3-2 

T12-Marshall                    62     3-2

T12-Whitehouse               62      4-1

14-Sulphur Springs           37      4-1

15-Liberty Eylau               27       4-1  

CLASS 3A/2A/TAPPS

1-Timpson (12)              208        5-0

2-Mount Vernon (2)        198        5-0

3-Malakoff                     179        4-1

4-Price-Carlisle              164        5-0

5-Winnsboro                  159        5-0

6-Beckville                    129         4-1

7-Daingerfield                114        2-2

8-West Rusk                  104        3-2

9-Joaquin                        88        3-1

10-Grace Community       86        5-0

11-Atlanta                       60        4-1

12-Corrigan-Camden        56       5-0

13-Tatum                         37       2-3

14-Lovelady                     20       4-0

14-Edgewood                   19       5-0 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you