Eagles move up two notches in latest #beasTTexas Fabulous 15 football poll
TYLER - The undefeated Rusk Eagles moved up two rungs in this week's #beasTTExas Fabulous 15 football poll (Class 6A/5A/4A).

Rusk (2-0) is ranked eighth this week after whipping Crockett 53-21 at Eagle Stadium last week.

After its loss to Carlisle, Troup fell out of the Top 15 in the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll. The Tigers (1-1) picked up 11 points and are one of eight schools that are just outside of the Top 15.

Carlisle (2-0) checked in at No. 9.

The top three teams in each poll remained the same from a week ago. Longview, with 13 first place votes and 209 points was first in the big school ranking, followed by Carthage (one first place vote, 196 points) and Gilmer (183 points).

In the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll the Tigers from Daingerfield held on to the top spot, garnering 10 first place votes and 204 points. Mount Vernon (three first place nods and 197 points) and Timpson (one first place vote).

Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Ashley Moore and Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.

Class 6A/5A/4A

1-Longview (13)     209      2-0

2-Carthage (1)       196      2-0

3-Gilmer                183      2-0

4-Lufkin                 148      2-0

5-Texas High           145     1-1

6-Van                     139     2-0

7-Pleasant Grove     111     1-1

8-Rusk                    104     2-0

9-Marshall                99     1-1

10-Tyler Legacy         79    1-1

11-Lindale                53     1-1

T12-Hallsville            45    2-0

T12-Chapel Hill         45    0-2

14-Kilgore                44    0-2

15-Whitehouse         37    2-0

Class 3A/2A/TAPPS    

1-Daingerfield (10)      204      2-0

2-Mount Vernon (3)    197      2-0

3-Timpson (1)            186       2-0

4-Waskom                  154      1-1

5-West Rusk               141       1-1

6-Malakoff                 135       1-1

7-Tenaha                   119       2-0

8-Beckville                 103      1-1

9-Carlisle                    85       2-0

T10-Gladewater           71       0-2

T10-Winnsboro            71       2-0

12-Tatum                    51       0-2

13-Joaquin                  34      1-1

14-Atlanta                   29      2-0

15-Jefferson                17      1-1  

