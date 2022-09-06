TYLER - The undefeated Rusk Eagles moved up two rungs in this week's #beasTTExas Fabulous 15 football poll (Class 6A/5A/4A).
Rusk (2-0) is ranked eighth this week after whipping Crockett 53-21 at Eagle Stadium last week.
After its loss to Carlisle, Troup fell out of the Top 15 in the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll. The Tigers (1-1) picked up 11 points and are one of eight schools that are just outside of the Top 15.
Carlisle (2-0) checked in at No. 9.
The top three teams in each poll remained the same from a week ago. Longview, with 13 first place votes and 209 points was first in the big school ranking, followed by Carthage (one first place vote, 196 points) and Gilmer (183 points).
In the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll the Tigers from Daingerfield held on to the top spot, garnering 10 first place votes and 204 points. Mount Vernon (three first place nods and 197 points) and Timpson (one first place vote).
Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Ashley Moore and Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.
Class 6A/5A/4A
1-Longview (13) 209 2-0
2-Carthage (1) 196 2-0
3-Gilmer 183 2-0
4-Lufkin 148 2-0
5-Texas High 145 1-1
6-Van 139 2-0
7-Pleasant Grove 111 1-1
8-Rusk 104 2-0
9-Marshall 99 1-1
10-Tyler Legacy 79 1-1
11-Lindale 53 1-1
T12-Hallsville 45 2-0
T12-Chapel Hill 45 0-2
14-Kilgore 44 0-2
15-Whitehouse 37 2-0
Class 3A/2A/TAPPS
1-Daingerfield (10) 204 2-0
2-Mount Vernon (3) 197 2-0
3-Timpson (1) 186 2-0
4-Waskom 154 1-1
5-West Rusk 141 1-1
6-Malakoff 135 1-1
7-Tenaha 119 2-0
8-Beckville 103 1-1
9-Carlisle 85 2-0
T10-Gladewater 71 0-2
T10-Winnsboro 71 2-0
12-Tatum 51 0-2
13-Joaquin 34 1-1
14-Atlanta 29 2-0
15-Jefferson 17 1-1
