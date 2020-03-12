Eagles open Herman Odom Winter Classic with 11-3 win over Central

RUSK — Rusk opened up the Herman Odom Winter Classic early Thursday morning by breezing to an 11-3 victory over Pollok Central.
The Eagles (7-4) are scheduled to take on Atlanta at 7:45 p.m. this evening.
At the same time on Friday Rusk and Brook Hill will lock horns. The Eagles will wrap up play in the event by facing Henderson at 10:45 a.m. Saturday.
Rusk collected 12 hits in the win over the Wildcats, with Bryce Leonard clubbing three of the hits, including a double. He also drove in a run and scored three times.
Landon gates, J.D. Thompson and Wade Williams had two hits apiece for the Red and Black with Gates amassing three RBI, while Thompson and Williams drove in a run apiece.
Tarrant Sunday stroked a double and knocked in a run for Rusk.
Earning the pitching win was Lance Knott.
Knott worked six innings and gave up three runs, two earned, on three hits. He struck out six Central batters and walked five.
Jacob Woodlea pitched the final inning in spotless fashion.
The game was knotted at three after two inning of play, but the Eagles exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the fourth to put the Wildcats on the rope early.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.