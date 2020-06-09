Eagles to face demanding non-district schedule

RUSK — The Rusk Eagles will have a challenging non-conference schedule awaiting them this fall, and given the fact that the Red and Black are in District 10-4A-II, along with perennial gridiron titans Carthage and Jasper, that is probably a good thing.
Rusk is slated to open the Thomas Sitton era on Aug. 28 by traveling to Fairfield.
This will be the thirteenth-straight season that the two flocks of Eagles have squared off on a football field.
Fairfield has won eight of the last 10 meetings against Rusk.
The following week Rusk will play its home opener against Crockett.
The two schools have battled eight times since 2010, with the Bulldogs chalking up the win five times.
On Sept. 11, Rusk will make the short trip to Palestine to test the Wildcats.
Rusk has not defeated Palestine in 16 years, Palestine won last season's game, 32-14.
It's back on the road on Sept. 18, when a visit to Bullard will take place.
The Red and Black have had a lot of success against the Panthers, winning eight of the last 10 meetings. This will be the first time the schools have faced off in a non-district game since 2009.
The non-conference portion of the Eagles' schedule will wrap up on Sept. 25 when Rusk welcomes the Brownsboro Bears to town for homecoming.
Following an open date on Oct. 2, Rusk will commence district play on Oct. 9 by hosting Jasper.
The Eagles are 3-14 all time against Jasper. Rusk's last win over the Bulldogs came in 1931.
Madisonville is scheduled to visit Eagle Stadium on Oct. 16, as league play continues. Rusk has won its last four meeting against the Mustangs.
The Eagles' first district road test will come the following week in Carthage, the defending Class 4A-II state champions. It's been 14 years since Rusk last beat Carthage. The Bulldogs lead the series 8-2.
Things should get a little bit easier for the Red and Black on Oct. 30 when Shepherd is slated to provide the opposition on Senior Night.
Rusk and Shepherd have only played only one time, with the Eagles winning, 35-12, in a 1994 bi-district playoff game.
The curtain will fall on the regular season on Nov. 6 when Rusk treks to Shelby County for a date with the Roughriders from Center.
The Eagles have only won one of the last six meetings against the 'Riders, going back to 2008.
Prior to the start of the regular season, Rusk will take part in two scrimmages.
On Aug. 14 Rusk will host Tatum, and on Aug. 20 the Eagles will travel to Woodville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.