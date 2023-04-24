Early bird registration closing soon for Pete Lammons Memorial Fishing Tournament

The Jacksonville Education Foundation's Pete Lammons Memorial Fishing
Tournament is scheduled for June 3 at Lake Jacksonville.
Fishing will begin at 6 a.m., with weigh-ins slated to start at noon.
The registration fee is $150 for a two-man team; however, those signing
up by May 1 will receive a $25 per team discount.
Lunch is included in the registration fee.
The winning team will receive a cash prize of $1,000. Second place pays
$750, third place $300, with the fourth place team receiving $150.
There will also be drawings for various door prizes and there will be an
opportunity top take part in a raffle for some state-of-the-art fishing
equipment.
To sign up, visit jacksonvilleeducatiuonfoundation.org
UT Health-Jacksonville is the title sponsor for this year's tournament.
The late Pete Lammons grew up in Jacksonville and went on to become a
football star at The University of Texas.
Lammons also had a successful career in the National Football League.
He passed away in April 2021 at the age of 77 as a result of a fishing
accident.
