Early bird registration closing soon for Pete Lammons Memorial Fishing Tournament

The Jacksonville Education Foundation's Pete Lammons Memorial Fishing

Tournament is scheduled for June 3 at Lake Jacksonville.

Fishing will begin at 6 a.m., with weigh-ins slated to start at noon.

The registration fee is $150 for a two-man team; however, those signing

up by May 1 will receive a $25 per team discount.

Lunch is included in the registration fee.

The winning team will receive a cash prize of $1,000. Second place pays

$750, third place $300, with the fourth place team receiving $150.

There will also be drawings for various door prizes and there will be an

opportunity top take part in a raffle for some state-of-the-art fishing

equipment.

To sign up, visit jacksonvilleeducatiuonfoundation.org

UT Health-Jacksonville is the title sponsor for this year's tournament.

The late Pete Lammons grew up in Jacksonville and went on to become a

football star at The University of Texas.

Lammons also had a successful career in the National Football League.

He passed away in April 2021 at the age of 77 as a result of a fishing

accident.

