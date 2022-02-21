EARNING RESPECT: Lady Guard Basketball makes major strides in establishing credibility

BULLARD — Sometimes the best way to guage where one is, or is going, is by looking back and realizing where one started.
Such can be said for the Brook Hill Lady Guard basketball team.
The Brook Hill girls are 16-17 on the year heading into their first round playoff game against Frisco Legacy Christian (17-6), the No. 7-ranked team in the current TABC TAPPS Class 5A poll. That game will be played on Tuesday evening in Frisco.
A 16-17 record may not seem to be that noteworthy, but given the fact that Brook Hill had won a total of 15 games in the past three years, heading into the 2021-'22 campaign, the accomplishments of this year's team are eye popping.
To further illustrate the point, the Lady Guard won three district games this past season; the same number of league contests that the team had won in the past three seasons.
“Our girls are hungry to do something that has never been done here,” Brook Hill head basketball coach Jereme Hubbard said, when describing just how big Tuesday's game is. “This is our second-straight year to be in the playoffs. We lost in bi-district last year as the fourth seed from the district.”
Hubbard stated that winning a post season game was one of two primary goals that the team had set for themselves this season.
“We would really like to get that first playoff win this year in Class 5A,” Hubbard said. “Next season we will be dropping down in class.”
The Lady Guard's success this season has come a bit early, according to Hubbard.
“We only had two kids back when we started out this season and we have a pretty talented group of eighth graders that will be coming up next year, so we were really just trying to keep everyone interested this year,” he said.
The turning point for the Lady Guard came in early December 2021 when Brook Hill went 4-0 in its own tournament; defeating Greenville Pioneer Tech & Arts School, Midland Christian, Grand Saline and Bryan-Allen Academy.
“Before our tournament, we were 5-12, and since the tournament we are 11-4,” Hubbard said.
Brook Hill is led by seniors Mollee McCurley and Maeci Wilson.
Prior to this season, McCurley, who also is an accomplished softball and volleyball player, last played Lady Guard basketball her freshman year.
“I played in a summer league game (for Brook Hill) and coach Hubbard asked me to come back,” McCurley said. “I agreed to, and, I have not regretted my decision.”
“Mollee is the motor for our team — the pulse of the team,” Hubbard said. “She has stepped up and accepted the role without hesitation.”
Wilson is the only member of the team to have played in each of the past seven seasons.
“Girls basketball hasn't always got a lot of support,” Wilson said. “It feels good to say that we are good and for the boy's basketball team, for example, to give us respect this year. That means a lot. Having that support really is important to us.”
Freshman Karmen Miller, a transfer from Brownsboro, is another member of the team who has played well this season, according to Hubbard.
“It has really been good to be a part of and experience something this amazing,” Miller said.
McCurley, Wilson and Miller all emphasized how important the family element is to the team's success.
“We're like family,” Miller said. “We have a good team chemistry and we are not worried about how we play as individuals, but how we play as a team.”
Wilson added the following thoughts: “we pass the ball around a lot, we have no ball hogs and we have demonstrated that we truly work good together as a team.”
Hubbard added that the Lady Guard's brand of basketball is to keep the score low, play good defense and to take advantage of its opponents mistakes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.