The East Texas Tactical Association will be conducting a Halloween 4-man scramble golf tournament to raise funds.
The tournament will take place on Saturday, October 21 at The Cherokee Ranch Golf Club in Jacksonville.
To register, or for more information, visit https://app.eventcaddy.com/events/east-texas-tactical-fundraiser.
For sponsorship information go to info@easttexastactical.org.
East Texas Tactical Association is a nonprofit organization committed to providing equipment, training, and resources to Special Response Teams in East Texas.
