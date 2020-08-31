Eastman named Progress Coach of the Week

John Eastman, head football coach at Troup High School, has been named as the Jacksonville Progress Coach of the Week.
Eastman, who has guided the Tigers to 17 wins in the past two seasons, led Troup to a 27-0 win over Alto in Alto on Friday night in what was the season opener for both squads.
Alto has proven to be especially tough to beat on their home turf through the years, and to shut out the Yellowjackets just doesn't happen very often, regardless of where the game is played.
By holding Alto scoreless, Troup managed to do something that had not been done in 17 years (Timpson last blanked Alto 25-0 on Nov. 7, 2003).
With just three starters back on the offensive side, some felt it would take the Tiger offense a game or two to get in sync.
That was not the case.
Tiger quarterback Trevor Padia, playing in his first game as a varsity starter, went 10-17 for 234 yards and two touchdowns through the air. He also was effective running the ball (14-91, two touchdowns).
Eastman and staff made a lot of wise personnel decisions to fill those eight holes on offense, putting the right young men in the spots that allowed them to be successful, and that is what coaching is all about.
