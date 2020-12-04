Edinburg High star jailed after bowling over official; team's season ends

EDINBURG, Texas — According to multi reports, Edinburg High School's football team will not be allowed to advance to the state playoffs after the actions of one of its star players sent an official to a hospital.
During the second quarter of Thursday's District 31-6A game against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo (PSJA), the Bobcats' Emmanuel Duron ran onto the field and body slammed referee Fred Garcia, 58, who moments earlier had ejected Duron from the game, after he received back-to-back unsportsmanlike conduct penalties after Duron had pushed an opposing lineman to the ground and had attempted to tackle the PSJA quarterback after a play had been blown dead.
Following his outburst, Duron was escorted from the stadium by Edinburg Police officers.
According to ESPN, Duron was later arrested and charged with Class A assault. He was booked into the county jail where he is being held on a $10,000 bond.
On Friday the Edinburg CISD made the decision to remove Edinburg from the playoffs and send PSJA to the playoffs in its place, despite the fact that Edinburg defeated PSJA 35-21.
Edinburg school district officials issued an apology to the official and his family, as well as the student-athletes, staff and school community.
The district said an appropriate disciplinary action will be taken once it has finished conducting an investigation.
Duron, who is also a standout wrestler, was the District 31-6A Defensive Player of the Year last season.
