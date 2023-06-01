Eight Brook Hill student-athletes included on TAPPS Academic All-State team

Eight young men and women who take part in various spring sports have been named to the TAPPS Academic All-State team.
Guard baseball led the way with five players appearing on the list. That group included Ashton Alexander, Lex Rich, Andrew Sims, Jabin Moore and David Sims.
Gracie Dawson and Landry McNeel from the Lady Guard softball squad were among those recognized.
Caley Fitzgerald from Brook Hill's track and field team also garnered recognition.
