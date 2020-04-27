Eight locals named to All-East Texas basketball team

Eight local basketball standouts have been named to the to the Tyler Morning Telegraph's All-East Texas Basketball team.
Junior Grace Abercrombie, of Jacksonville High School, heads the list as a first team choice.
Abercrombie, who announced earlier this month her commitment to College of Charleston (NCAA, Division I) in Charleston, SC, averaged 16.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.9 blocks a game this past season.
Appearing on the second team list is Erin Berry, a senior, out of Bullard.
Berry, an adept 3-point shooter, has signed with East Texas Baptist University (NCAA, Division III).
Jacksonville's Alexis Calderon, a junior point guard, was chosen for the third team.
Picked for the honorable mention squad was Katlyn Jesper and Alyssa Luther from The Brook Hill School, Haley Day and Baily Smith from Bullard and New Summerfield's Karlee Andrade.
Player of the Year accolades went to Mineola's Sabrina Dean, with Faith Acker of Martin's Mill earning Newcomer of the Year plaudits.
Brownsboro's Tony Ward was honored as the Coach of the Year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.