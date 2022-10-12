Ella Hardee has a big night as Lady Guard win over All Saints

TYLER - Brook Hill traveled to Tyler on Tuesday evening where the Lady Guard came away with a 3-2 district victory over All Saints Episcopal.
The Lady Guard (15-18, 4-5) jumped out to an early lead after winning the first two sets 25-21, 25-22. All Saint found its grove after that point and the home team tied the match up following victories in games three (21-25) and four (25-27).
Head coach Mika Hubbard's squad proved it had plenty more fuel in the tank by taking the decisive set, 15-8.
Ella Hardee paced Brook Hill by swatting down 15 kills to compliment her 14 digs, three aces and one block.
Gracie Dawson also had a double-double (13 kills, 20 digs) as well as contributing five aces.
Another noteworthy performance was recorded by Blair Brister (7 kills, 3 digs, 4 aces).
Cassidy Clark led the Lady Guard with 45 assists. She also logged two kills and a pair of aces.
