TYLER- Troup pounded North Zulch, 10-0, on the final day of the Tyler-Chapel Hill Tournament on Saturday.
Payton Elliott pitched four innings and struck out seven. He allowed one hit and didn't walk anyone.
Kash Hardy went 2-3 at the plate and drove in two runs for the Tigers, who will return to conference play at 7 p.m. Tuesday by hosting Jefferson.
Tanner Keys, Tucker Howell, Bradley Adams, Colby Turner and Bracey Cover each had a base hit for the Maroon and White.
