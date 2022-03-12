Elliott holds North Zulch to 1-hit, Tigers roll to a 10-0 win

TYLER- Troup pounded North Zulch, 10-0, on the final day of the Tyler-Chapel Hill Tournament on Saturday.

Payton Elliott pitched four innings and struck out seven. He allowed one hit and didn't walk anyone.

Kash Hardy went 2-3 at the plate and drove in two runs for the Tigers, who will return to conference play at 7 p.m. Tuesday by hosting Jefferson.

Tanner Keys, Tucker Howell, Bradley Adams, Colby Turner and Bracey Cover each had a base hit for the Maroon and White.

