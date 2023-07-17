Energetic group of boys and girls receive introduction to track and field

A lively group of boys and girls reported to Jacksonville Track and Field Camp Monday morning at Howard Cook Field on the Jacksonville High School campus.
Camp director and Jacksonville head girl’s track and field coach Sharae Schmitt first gave the group an overview of the many different events that make up track and field.
From jumps to throws to running events, the youngsters were able to receive an introduction to each of the elements, so that everyone would have an opportunity to spend a few minutes at each station.
A more comprehensive lesson will take place as the camp continues this week. A Frisbee will be substituted for the actual discus, while a tennis ball will replicate a shot put, in order for all the kids – some as young as first graders - to get a safe introduction to throws.
Towards the end of Monday’s session the young athletes were schooled in the proper running form and techniques that are used by success runners.
The energy level and excitement that most of the boys and girls displayed was impressive on the muggy mid-summer morning.
More than likely a few future Maiden and Indian track and field standouts were in attendance Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.