Engqvist knocks in 4 goals in Guard's 7-2 win over All Saints

BULLARD - Mo Engqvist scored four goals to propel Brook Hill to a 7-2 victory over All Saints Episcopal in a district tournament game that was played at Herrington Stadium on Thursday night.
Alejandro Martinez, Marlon Rataj and Joash Kondru also got the ball past the Trojan keeper.
Martinez earned three assists, while Engqvist and Jesus Jimenez had an assist apiece for the Guard.
Gary Sanusi came up with four saves to collect the win in goal.
District tourney play will resume at 7 p.m. on Monday when the Guard entertain Carrollton Prince of Peace.
(Girls) Dallas-Lakehill Prep 2, Brook Hill 1
DALLAS - Dallas-Lakehill Prep defended the home pitch by pressing out a 2-1 decison over Brook Hill on Thursday.
Caroline Smith scored Brook Hill's lone goal.
Lady Guard keeper Ifedayo Abegunde made four saves.
District tournament action will continue at 5 p.m. on Monday when the Lady Guard (7-7-2) welcome Carrollton Prince of Peace to town.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.