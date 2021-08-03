Enthusiasm flows freely at Bullard fall practice

One would be hard pressed to find a high school football team in East Texas any more enthusiastic about two-a-days than the Bullard Panthers.
With only 10 returning lettermen, there are a plethora of new and young Panthers on this season's varsity roster; so maybe some of that excitement is a product of youth.
Long time Bullard head athletic trainer Jeff “Doc” Shrode said that he can't recall a Bullard football team having as much buzz as this pack of Panthers exhibit as they work out in the August heat on the carpet at Panther Stadium daily.
On Tuesday morning, the Panthers spent quite a bit of time on their passing game.
Senior-quarterback Blake Blain (6'-1”, 185 lbs.) returns and is coming off of a productive season and he has a nice size group of offensive linemen in front of him.
Bullard's offensive and defensive lines are viewed by some as one of the team's strengths heading into the season.
With returnees Kade Verden (6'-2”, 275 lbs.), Wyatt McCullough (5'9”, 200 lbs.) and Kalin Williams (5'-11”, 260 lbs.) it's easy to see the promise that is found in the trenches.
The Panthers will continue working out in shorts and shirts until Friday, when pads will become a part of the daily regimen.
Head coach Scott Callaway's Panthers finished 6-5, 2-2 in District 7-4A-II a year ago.
Bullard will open the season on Aug. 27 by entertaining Mabank.
