ESPN reports that NFL has cut number of preseason games to 2

According to a report by ESPN, the National Football League has decided to reduce the number of preseason games each of its teams play from four to two for the 2020 season.
The move was made to give players more time to get into football shape. Most workout facilities and gyms have been closed since mid March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The players will still report to training camp on July 28, according to the story, with the first preseason games taking place between Aug. 20-24.
Week 1 and Week 4 preseason games have been eliminated from the original preseason schedule.
Each team will play one home game and one road game.
