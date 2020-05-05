ESPN to broadcast 6 Korean pro baseball games a week

Professional baseball is returning to ESPN this week.
The network has announced that it will televise games from the Korean Baseball Organization on a Tuesday through Sunday schedule.
The games will be broadcast live, with most contests starting between midnight and 4:30 a.m. in the Central time zone.
Commentary will be done in English from a remote location.
The next televised game on the schedule will take place at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday and feature the Doosan Bears and the LG Twins.
The Bears are the defending Korean series champions.
Games in Korea are taking place in empty stadiums due to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.